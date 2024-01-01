Pick Your DataTune 🎸

The Ultimate Hub for Data Professionals.

Join us on March 8th and 9th for a premier community data conference tailored for Data Professionals, hosted in the vibrant city of Nashville, TN. This is a gathering where data enthusiasts are not only welcomed but celebrated.

Secure Your Spot: Register Now!
datatune badge

About

DataTune 2024

Pick your genre and jam with us in Music City Nashville. GenAI, data engineering, machine learning, database management, analytics, visualizations and much more at DataTune.

This two-day event will unite a dynamic community of data enthusiasts, professionals, and innovators, providing a unique opportunity to delve into the latest trends, techniques, and technologies shaping the data landscape.

Connect and network in an open, collaborative environment with like-minded individuals passionate about the world of data.

60 Sessions

Discover insights from industry experts and thought leaders across topics in the data field.

View Sessions

8 Pre-Con Workshops

Enhance your skills with hands-on workshops covering the latest trends in data technology.

Explore Workshops

location

Conference Hotel

Hotel Website

Holiday Inn Nashville-Vanderbilt

Conference Center

Location

Massey Center | Belmont University

Address

1900 Belmont Blvd - Nashville - TN - 37212

Hosted By

Belmont Data Collaborative

Belmont University Courtyard
Belmont University Sky-View
Belmont University Sky-View POV
Massey Center Interior

Organizers

Meet Our Organizers

The driving forces behind DataTune 2024 - a team dedicated to shaping an exceptional network for data professionals.

Cameron Cyr Picture

Cameron Cyr

Dustin Dorsey Picture

Dustin Dorsey

Ed Peasron Photo

Ed Pearson

>Glenn Acree Photo

Glenn Acree

>Kevin Kline Photo

Kevin Kline

Sekou Tyler Photo

Sekou Tyler

Tim Claytor Photo

Tim Claytor

Community

Join a Local Data Group

Nashville Data Engineers

Data Science Nashville

Nashville Tableau User Group

Nashville Excel and PB User Group

Nashville Data Nerds